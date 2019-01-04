Curry frustrated after Warriors let lead slip

The Warriors were 73-53 ahead early in the third quarter, but ultimately went down 135-134 in overtime at Oracle Arena to a Rockets side once again boosted by a prolific display from James Harden.

Reigning MVP Harden forced the extra period with a three-pointer, before hitting the game-winner from beyond the arc with 2.7 seconds left on the clock.

Asked if it felt like a game Golden State had given away, Curry replied: "For sure. When you have a lead like that, you don't lose at home.

"Obviously James made a bunch of tough shots, they got the ball moving and hit a bunch of threes in the third quarter. I don't know if it's slow rotations or just a little laziness with that lead, but when you have a lead like that it's a tough way to go out."

The Warriors have now lost three games in a row at home, having also been beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

"All of them are terrible feelings, losing at home," added Curry, whose 35-point haul against the Rockets proved in vain.

Final Steph: 35p/6a/3r

KD: 26p/7r/3a/2b

Klay: 26p/5r/4a/3s/2b

Kevon: 12p/7r/2a

Draymond: 11r/8a/2s/2b

Shaun: 6p/2a/2r

Andre: 6r/5p/4a

Quinn: 5p

Jonas: 5p/2r pic.twitter.com/XrfAD3v1CE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2019

"Our fight's there - we've just got to work on the details in terms of putting 48 minutes together. And we haven't got there yet."

Harden surpassed 40 points for the fifth game in succession as he finished with 44, in addition to 15 assists and 10 rebounds.

"For the most part, I feel like we made him work. He just made tough shots," said Curry.

"Since CP has been out, he's obviously taken over. He's got the ball in his hands all game and he's just making plays. You've got to tip your hat to him."