Harden's fifth straight 40-point game helps Rockets top Warriors in OT

Harden posted 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds to sink the reigning NBA champions at Oracle Arena on Thursday.

The Rockets star recorded his fifth successive 40-point game, while tallying a triple-double, and hit a game-winning three-pointer with just a second remaining in OT.

Harden also had help from Clint Capela, who tallied his third 20-20 game of the season with 29 points and 21 rebounds as the Rockets overcame a 20-point second-half deficit.

Houston have now won six games in a row and 11 of their last 12 after trumping Golden State on the road.

DeRozan's triple-double sinks former team

DeMar DeRozan recorded the first triple-double of his career with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the San Antonio Spurs' 125-107 win over the Toronto Raptors. It was Kawhi Leonard's first game back in San Antonio since he was traded.

Jamal Murray (36) and Nikola Jokic (26) combined for 62 points in a 117-113 victory against the Sacramento Kings. Jokic finished with his 19th double-double of the season as he added 13 rebounds and six assists.

Green struggles in Spurs reunion

Raptors guard Danny Green went 0 for seven from the field and 0 of six from three-point range in Toronto's loss to the Spurs.

Kings guard Iman Shumpert also went 0 for seven from the field in Sacramento's defeat to Denver.

Clutch Harden silences Warriors with triple

With time expiring, Harden nailed a three from downtown as the Rockets edged the Warriors.

Thursday's results

San Antonio Spurs 125-107 Toronto Raptors Denver Nuggets 117-113 Sacramento Kings Houston Rockets 135-134 Golden State Warriors (OT)

Thunder at Trail Blazers

Two of the best teams in the Western Conference face off on Friday. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers come in having won three of their last four games and both enter the matchup healthy. That is a good recipe for an exciting midseason basketball game.