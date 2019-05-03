English

Neeraj Chopra a doubtful starter for Doha World Championships

By
Neeraj Chopra
If competing in Doha, Neeraj Chopra would have been India's brightest medal hope.

New Delhi, May 3: Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a doubtful starter for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships to be held later this year after undergoing an elbow surgery on Friday (May 3).

The duration for which Neeraj will have to stay away from action is not yet clear, but his chances of being fit in time for the IAAF World Championships to be held at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium from September 27 to October 6 is a matter of speculation at this point.

His coach Bahadur Singh has already urged him not to rush back keeping next year's Olympics in mind.

If competing in the Doha Worlds, the world no. 5 would have been India's brightest hope for a medal in his discipline.

Neeraj was operated by celebrated orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at the Kokilaben Hospital.

"Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai by Dr.Dinshaw Pardiwala. Will require some months of rehabilitation before i can start back with throwing. Hoping to return stronger.

Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," Neeraj tweeted from the hospital bed.

The 21-year-old developed pain in his elbow while practising at the NIS Patiala in April.

Pardiwala is a renowned orthopaedic surgeon who has treated many sports stars like Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu, Yogeshwar Dutt, Vinesh Phogat, Akhil Kumar, H S Prannoy among others.

The elbow injury had earlier forced the Commonwealth and Asian Games champion to skip the recently concluded Asian Athletics Championships held in Doha where India finished fourth.

Neeraj shot to fame by winning the javelin gold at the 2016 IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

From there it was no looking back for the athlete from Panipat, as he went on to win golds at the 2016 South Asian Games, the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar, and last year's Commonwealth and Asian Games.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019

