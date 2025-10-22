Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Neeraj Chopra Conferred Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Rank in Territorial Army, Hailed as 'Epitome of Perseverance' by Rajnath Singh By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra added another illustrious feather to his cap as he was officially conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army on Wednesday.

The ceremony, held at South Block in New Delhi, was graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who lauded Chopra as an "epitome of perseverance, patriotism, and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence."

During the pipping ceremony, Singh presented Chopra with the insignia marking his new honorary rank. Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi and senior officers from both the Indian Army and Territorial Army were present to witness the honour. According to The Gazette of India, Chopra's promotion officially came into effect on April 16 this year.

Neeraj's association with the armed forces began in August 2016, when he joined the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar. Following his rapid rise in athletics, the javelin star earned a promotion to Subedar in 2021. His latest recognition as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel reflects not only his exceptional sporting achievements but also his enduring commitment to the values of discipline and service.

Over the past few years, the 27-year-old has compiled a glittering list of accolades. From the Arjuna Award (2018) to the Khel Ratna (2021), Chopra's journey has been marked by consistent excellence. After his historic triumph at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he clinched India's first-ever athletics gold, the Army honoured him with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022-its highest peacetime honour.

The same year, he was elevated to Subedar Major and received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Most recently, Chopra finished eighth at the World Athletics Championships, recording a best throw of 84.03 metres, ending a remarkable streak of 26 consecutive podiums. His fellow Indian, Sachin Yadav, impressed with an 86.27m throw to narrowly miss a medal. Praising Yadav, Chopra said he is "the next big thing in Indian javelin."

With his new honorary title, Neeraj Chopra's inspiring journey-from an army recruit to Olympic champion and now a decorated officer-continues to exemplify India's pride and perseverance.