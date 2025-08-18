English Edition
Neeraj Chopra Secures Spot in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich

By

India's javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra has officially booked his place in the prestigious Diamond League 2025 Final, scheduled for August 27-28 in Zurich, Switzerland. The reigning world champion sealed his qualification with consistent performances earlier in the season, ensuring his berth regardless of whether he competes in the upcoming Brussels leg.

Chopra skipped the Silesia Diamond League meet in Poland on August 16, and his participation in Brussels on August 22 remains uncertain. Yet, his position in the standings is secure.

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra Secures Spot in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich, Photo: PTI

With 15 points accumulated from two outings-one runner-up finish in Doha and a title win in Paris DL-the two-time Olympic medalist comfortably sits in the top three of the leaderboard. He is currently placed third, trailing Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott (17 points) and Germany's Julian Weber (15).

The qualification rules allow the top six throwers after the Brussels event to advance to the Zurich showdown, meaning Chopra's place is guaranteed. The winner-takes-all finale will bring together the world's best, where Chopra will aim to add another feather to his glittering career.

The 27-year-old's most recent competitive outing came at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, a meet he personally organized. There, he threw 86.18m to claim the title in front of a home crowd.

Earlier this season, Chopra once again reminded the world of his class by breaching the iconic 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League in May, recording a throw of 90.23m to finish second behind Weber. He followed that up with a commanding win in Paris in June, where his best effort of 88.16m earned him the top prize.

Looking ahead, Chopra's focus will shift to defending his world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13-21. With his form and confidence intact, the Indian ace will enter the busy stretch aiming not only for Diamond League glory but also to reaffirm his dominance on the biggest stage.

Story first published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 9:21 [IST]
