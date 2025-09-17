World Athletics Championships 2025: Sarvesh Kushare Promises To 'Keep Pushing For More' After PB In Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Neeraj Chopra headlines India's challenge at the World Athletics Championship 2025 in Tokyo, where the men's javelin is expected to deliver high drama and major Asian rivalry.

The men's javelin at the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo commands centre stage, with reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra aiming for yet another global honour. Chopra, alongside a full-strength Indian contingent, faces his fiercest rival, Arshad Nadeem, injecting an India-Pakistan edge into this blue-riband field event.

Group Structure and Indian Participants

A total of 37 throwers, divided into two groups, will clash for only 12 final spots. Automatic qualification requires a throw beyond 84.50 metres.

Group A: Neeraj Chopra (India), Sachin Yadav (India), Julian Weber (Germany), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

Group B: Rohit Yadav (India), Yashvir Singh (India), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Luiz da Silva (Brazil)

India's four-man lineup includes Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav in Group A, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh in Group B. Both Yadavs as well as Yashvir Singh have cleared the 80m mark consistently in recent international outings. There will be no Neeraj vs Nadeem in the qualifiers as the star duo are placed in two different groups.

Neeraj Chopra enters as the defending world champion, having clinched gold at Budapest 2023 and silver in the previous editions in Paris and the USA. His personal best-90.23 metres, set earlier this season at the Doha Diamond League-broke the Indian national record and confirmed his status among the world's elite.

Chopra's form has been slightly mixed but marked by big-competition resilience. He organised and won the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in Bengaluru with an 86.18m throw, further cementing his leadership in the sport.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Schedule at Worlds Athletics Championship 2025

Neeraj Chopra's Group A will commence their throws from 3:40 pm IST on Wednesday (September 17) at the Worlds event. The Group B throw will start from 5:15 pm IST on Wednesday.

When will be the Final?

The Men's Final for Javelin Throw will be on Thursday (September 18), and it is likely to commence from 3:53 pm IST.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin at Worlds LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch Javelin Throw Event on TV and Online?

The Javelin throw event will be telecast on Star Sports network in India from the aforementioned time. The live-streaming is also available on Jio Hotstar app and website.