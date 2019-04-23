Nikhat Zareen upsets two-time world champion to enter semi-finals of Asian Boxing Championships 2019

Shiva Thapa (60kg) and Sarita Devi (60kg) also added further to their medal tally from this prestigious tournament as 7 men and 6 women from India have now entered the last-four and are assured of medals.

Zareen, gold medallist at the Strandja Cup earlier this year, was sharp and dominated her bout to register a 5-0 unanimous victory over her highly accomplished opponent in a stunning result.

Thapa, who won a gold in 2013, a silver in 2017 and a bronze in 2015, confirmed his fourth medal with a resounding 5-0 victory over local favourite Rujakan Juntrong of Thailand. With this, he became the first Indian pugilist to win a medal from four consecutive Asian Championships.

Sarita Devi showed that age is just a number when the 37-year-old outpunched Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko 3-2 to march into the last-four. The former world champion thus added her sixth Asian Championships medal to her illustrious resume after four gold medals (2003, 2005, 2008 and 2010) and a silver in 2001.

Ashish Kumar (75kg) secured his maiden medal from the Asian Championships in a comprehensive quarter-final victory. Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Uulu Bekzhigit was no match for the former National Games gold medallist who thoroughly decimated his opponent 5-0 with a flurry of punches.

In 69kg too, India had delight after Ashish stamped his authority over Vietnam’s Tran Duc Tho in a dominant 5-0 victory.

2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) held his nerves to stave off stiff resistance from Dohyeon Kim of Korea 3-2 on his way to the semi-finals and his second medal from this tournament. Satish already has a bronze from the 2015 edition.

Manisha Moun (54kg) kept her impressive run going to lay her hands on a medal on her Asian Championships debut. The Haryana girl made no mistake in her thunderous 5-0 victory over Philippine’s Petecio Nice Zzaa.

In women’s 64kg, Simranjit Kaur emerged a 4-1 winner over Vietnam’s Ha Thi Linh in a split decision. The 23-year-old, who won a bronze at the World Championships last year, will look to change the colour of the medal here.

Jordan’s two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Hussein Lashaish proved too strong for 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Naman Tanwar, who went down 0-5 in his opening bout. Also bowing out of the competition was Nupur (75kg), who showed promise before going down to North Korea’s Pak Un Sim.

The boxers will get a rest day on Wednesday to rest and recuperate before the semi-finals on April 25. The tournament concludes with the finals on April 26.