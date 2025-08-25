Bruno Guimaraes Asserts Newcastle's Midfield Trio Is Among The Best In The Premier League

NODWIN Gaming Launches BGMS Season 4 With INR 1.5 Crore Prize Pool And Female Competitors NODWIN Gaming announces the return of BGMS Season 4 with a prize pool of INR 1.5 crore. For the first time, female athletes will compete, highlighting inclusivity in esports. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 23:09 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

NODWIN Gaming has announced the return of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) for 2025, featuring a prize pool of INR 1.5 crore. This year marks a significant step towards gender inclusivity as female esports athletes will compete in this popular tournament for the first time.

The BGMS 2025 introduces a dual-structure format, with 24 teams participating in both the BGMS and the newly launched Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS). Notably, four all-women teams will be part of this competition, highlighting a commitment to inclusivity.

The BGMS League Stage will see 84 matches played until September 7. The top four teams will secure direct entry into the Grand Finals. Teams ranked fifth to twelfth will move to the Semi-Finals, while the remaining twelve will enter the Playoffs.

In the BGCS League Stage, 60 matches are scheduled until September 7. The top four teams from this stage will advance to the BGMS Playoffs, joining others in their quest for victory.

The BGMS Playoffs on September 9 will feature sixteen teams: twelve from the BGMS League Stage and four from the BGCS League Stage. The top eight teams from this round will progress to the Semi-Finals.

The Semi-Finals, held from September 10 to 11, will include sixteen teams: eight from the Playoffs and eight from the BGMS League Stage. The best twelve teams will qualify for the Grand Finals, which take place from September 12 to 14.

OnePlus returns as Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner for Season 4, supporting college esports through its Campus Dominate initiative. Android continues as Co-Title Sponsor, while TVS Motor Company backs grassroots players via TVS Raider Wicked Battles.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

The BGCS series runs until September 7, streaming live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel daily from noon to 3 PM. Following this, BGMS Season 4 airs live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar until September 14 during prime-time hours of 5 PM to 8 PM.

"BGMS has grown into India's marquee esports tournament," said Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming. "Season 4 champions inclusivity at every level." He added that they aim to nurture talent and celebrate diversity in Indian esports.