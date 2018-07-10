NBA: LeBron James officially signs with Lakers

Los Angeles, July 10: LeBron James is now officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The free agent had already announced on July 2 that he had agreed to a four-year, $154million deal with the Lakers.
On Monday (July 9), Klutch Sports Group sent out a short tweet saying: "Officially signed with the @Lakers @KingJames".
The accompanying photo showed a smiling James with a contract and pen in front of him, while Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had his arm around the superstar's shoulders.
Officially signed with the @Lakers @KingJames pic.twitter.com/A5jHZxXEP4— Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) July 10, 2018
Now, the pressure is on Pelinka and the Lakers to give James the supporting cast he needs.
Source: OPTA
