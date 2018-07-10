NBA: LeBron James officially signs with Lakers

English

LeBron James joins Lakers on four-year deal

Los Angeles, July 10: LeBron James is now officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The free agent had already announced on July 2 that he had agreed to a four-year, $154million deal with the Lakers.

On Monday (July 9), Klutch Sports Group sent out a short tweet saying: "Officially signed with the @Lakers @KingJames".

The accompanying photo showed a smiling James with a contract and pen in front of him, while Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had his arm around the superstar's shoulders.

Now, the pressure is on Pelinka and the Lakers to give James the supporting cast he needs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
