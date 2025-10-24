More sports Oklahoma City Thunder Secure Dramatic Double Overtime Victory Over Indiana Pacers In Finals Rematch In a thrilling rematch of last season's NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 141-135 victory over the Indiana Pacers with a career-high 55 points. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:06 [IST]

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a personal best of 55 points. This led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a thrilling 141-135 double-overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers. The game was a rematch of last season's NBA Finals, where Oklahoma City secured their first championship. Gilgeous-Alexander's contribution included eight rebounds and five assists, helping the Thunder achieve a 2-0 start this season.

The Thunder's season opener also went into double overtime against the Houston Rockets. They emerged victorious with a narrow 125-124 win, thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander's 35 points. In their latest match, Bennedict Mathurin stood out for the Pacers with 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Indiana's first game of the season.

The only other NBA game on Thursday saw the Golden State Warriors edge out the Denver Nuggets with a score of 137-131 in overtime. Stephen Curry was instrumental for the Warriors, scoring 42 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. This victory marked their second win in as many games this season.

Aaron Gordon shone for Denver despite their loss, achieving a career-high of 50 points and making an impressive ten three-pointers from eleven attempts. Nikola Jokic also made significant contributions with a triple-double, recording 21 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. Jamal Murray added to Denver's efforts with 25 points and ten assists.

Jimmy Butler contributed significantly to Golden State's success by adding 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The Warriors' teamwork was evident as they managed to secure another win early in the season.

This week's NBA action has been filled with intense matches and remarkable individual performances. Both Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors have shown strong starts to their campaigns, setting high expectations for the rest of the season.