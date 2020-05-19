On this day in sport: Ferguson's final game, Deportivo drama and Monaco madness

Seven years ago on this day, Alex Ferguson managed his final match in charge of the club, one which more than lived up to expectations.

This date also represents the 20-year anniversary of a famous day in the history of Deportivo La Coruna, who won La Liga despite the domestic dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Here we look back at some of the top moments to occur on May 19 in the world of sport.

2013 - Ferguson enjoys dramatic final match

In a magnificent era of success, Ferguson led Manchester United to 28 major trophies, including 13 Premier League titles.

Glory in the English top flight was already secured going into his last match before retirement on May 19, 2013, but there was still plenty of excitement as he went out with a classic in his 1,500th game leading the Red Devils.

The champions played out an incredible 5-5 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns.

United led 3-0 and 5-2 in a dramatic affair but were thwarted by a hat-trick from their future striker, Romelu Lukaku, as West Brom scored three times in a five-minute spell towards the end.

Ferguson did not seem too disheartened after the final whistle, as he saluted the away fans who gave him a glorious reception, as did his players who applauded as they watched on.

United won the league by 11 points that year but have not won the title since that campaign, their best finish being second under Jose Mourinho in 2017-18.

2000 - LaLiga glory for Deportivo

Deportivo won their first, and to date only, LaLiga title on this day in 2000.

An incredible season in Spain's top flight saw heavyweights Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis all relegated, while the struggling big two Barcelona and Real Madrid sacked Louis Van Gaal and John Toshack respectively.

Madrid went on to win the Champions League under Vicente del Bosque, but there was to be no stopping Depor in the league, with 22 goals from Roy Makaay helping them finish five points clear of Barca and Valencia.

Jubilant scenes followed a 2-0 win over Espanyol that secured the title on the last day of the season, with Donato and Makaay getting the goals.

Barca, who were defending champions, went into the finale still in with a chance, but they drew with Celta Vigo and Depor won in any case to avoid a repeat of their 1994 title collapse.

Two Valencia titles would follow in the four years after, but from 2004 normality resumed and LaLiga was claimed by either Barca or Madrid in 14 of the next 15 campaigns.

The exception was Atletico Madrid's dramatic success under Diego Simeone in 2014.

1996 - Monaco madness as three drivers finish

A wild Monaco Grand Prix in 1996 set a Formula One record as only three drivers made it to the chequered flag.

Wet weather combined with the famously tight Monte Carlo circuit and a host of mechanical issues led to retirements galore as drivers struggled.

Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill started on the front row but the German was out on the opening lap after a crash while his rival's engine failed him while leading on lap 40.

The rest of the field did not fare much better and a well-timed pit stop from the opportunistic Olivier Panis, who kept his head amid chaos around him, secured a memorable victory from 14th on the grid for Ligier-Mugen-Honda.

It proved to be Panis' only career F1 win, with David Coulthard coming second as the race hit its two-hour time limit with 75 of the scheduled 78 laps completed.

The only other finisher - Johnny Herbert - claimed a podium for Sauber with what proved to be his only points of the season.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen pulled into the pits as everyone else behind him had retired, meaning he landed fourth place despite not making it to the end.

Finns Mika Salo and Mika Hakkinen both ended up with points too despite crashing out as part of a collision with Eddie Irvine when five laps still remained.