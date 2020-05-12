On this day in sport: Knicks hit Ewing jackpot, Michael Owen's dramatic FA Cup double

Nineteen years ago today, Liverpool produced an unlikely revival in a memorable FA Cup final against Arsenal.

It is also the 35-year anniversary of a franchise-changing moment for the New York Knicks.

Here we look back at May 12 in the world of sport.

1975 - All Blacks legend Lomu born

One of New Zealand rugby's greatest sons was born 45 years ago today in Auckland.

Jonah Tali Lomu went on to become one of the most dominant players to pull on the famous All Blacks jersey.

He scored 37 Test tries for New Zealand and shares the record for most World Cup tries all-time, scoring 15 across just two tournaments.

A serious kidney disorder affected his playing career and he retired in 2007. Lomu passed away at the age of 40 from a heart attack related to his kidney condition.

1979 - Evert's clay-court streak stopped

Chris Evert won seven of her 18 grand slam titles at the French Open, with her dominance on the clay courts reflected by an incredible winning streak on the dirt.

Between 1973 and 1979, Evert won 125 successive matches on the clay, though she did not compete at Roland Garros in 1976, 1977 or 1978.

That remarkable run finally came to an end in the semi-finals of the Italian Open, as she lost a third-set tie-break to American compatriot Tracy Austin.

Any disappointment she felt from her streak finally being stopped was soon put to bed, however, as Evert reclaimed the French Open crown in the next month by crushing Wendy Turnbull in straight sets.

1985 - Knicks hit the jackpot with Ewing

The NBA used a lottery to determine the number one overall pick in the draft for the first time in 1985, and it was the New York Knicks who struck it lucky.

And the pay-off could hardly have been greater.

New York used the top selection on Georgetown center Patrick Ewing, who went on to become a superstar for the Knicks.

An 11-time All-Star, Ewing turned the Knicks into perennial championship contenders, but had the misfortune of his rise coinciding with that of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Ewing twice made it to the NBA Finals with the Knicks, but they lost to the Houston Rockets in 1994 and the San Antonio Spurs in 1999.

He later enjoyed spells with the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic. Ewing's number 33 is retired by the Knicks and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

1989 - Guscott takes off with treble

England centre Jeremy Guscott's debut provided an indication of the great international career that was to come as they trounced Romania.

Guscott crossed for a hat-trick in a 58-3 victory in Bucharest, his efforts only outdone by Chris Oti going over four times.

However, it was Guscott who would go on to England stardom, scoring 30 tries in 65 caps.

Two years on from his bow, Guscott was playing in a World Cup final but came out on the losing side as England were beaten 12-6 by Australia at Twickenham.

2001 - Owen's dramatic late double downs Gunners

Liverpool's sixth FA Cup triumph proved a thrilling one as Michael Owen delivered glory with a late brace against Arsenal.

Freddie Ljungberg's opener looked to have won it for Arsenal, but Owen levelled matters seven minutes from the end of normal time.

He then completed a remarkable turnaround by racing onto a wonderful ball over the top from Patrik Berger and beating David Seaman with a fine left-footed finish.