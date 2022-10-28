ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong to headline main card

In addition to Akimoto defending his ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against Petchtanong in the main event, ONE has announced the rest of the main card in next month's event.

In the co-main event, Japanese MMA stalwart Yushin Okami returns to the ONE Circle for the first time since a 2019 win over Agilan Thani. Okami takes on Burmese superstar Aung La N Sang.

A professional since 2002, Okami has accepted the respectful callout from Aung La N Sang and will be looking to thrill fans one more time. The 41-year-old winner of 37 fights will certainly have his hands full in the Circle when the long-time ONE mainstay stands opposite of him.

Aung La N Sang needs no introduction to ONE fans. The 37-year-old former ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion will be looking to get back into the winner's circle following a defeat to Vitaly Bigdash at ONE: Full Circle this past February.

With his legacy in the ONE Circle secure, Aung La N Sang remains intent on landing big-name opponents on his way back to title contention, and he has gotten his wish at ONE 163.

In other bouts announced for the card, South Korea's Ham Seo Hee takes on rising Japanese star Itsuki Hirata. Both fighters were forced to withdraw from the recent ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix after injury and illness.

With both fighters notching recent wins, though, they will be looking to keep their momentum rolling and get closer to ONE Atomweight World Angela Lee.

Another Japanese legend will grace the Circle at ONE 163, as fifth-ranked lightweight Shinya Aoki looks to rebound from a loss to Yoshihiro Akiyama at ONE X this past March. He faces fourth-ranked Saygid Izagakhmaev of Russia.

Finally, the opening bout on the main card will feature third-ranked flyweight Yuya Wakamatsu, who puts his ranking on the line against South Korea's Woo Sung Hoon.

ONE 163: Akimoto vs Petchtanong Main Card

1. ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Hiroki Akimoto (c) vs Petchtanong Petchfergus



2. Middleweight Bout: Yushin Okami vs Aung La N Sang

3. Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata vs Ham Seo Hee

4. Lightweight Bout: Shinya Aoki vs Saygid Izagakhmaev

5. Flyweight Bout: Yuya Wakamatsu vs Woo Sung Hoon

Source: Media Release