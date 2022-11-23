ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee - Five big takeaways from event

Christian Lee Takes Another Step Towards Legend Status

Christian Lee added another incredible chapter to his already storied career when he staged an epic comeback victory over Kyrgyz star Kiamrian Abbasov to add the ONE Welterweight World Title to his lightweight strap.

Lee endured a torrid first round at the hands of the former divisional king, but he showed his champion's heart by surviving to the bell. From then on, the Singaporean-American superstar took control of the fight, and he finally stopped "Brazen" in round four.

At just 24 years old, "The Warrior" is a veteran of 21 fights in ONE that includes an incredible 16 finishes from 17 wins.

There seems to be no ceiling for Lee at this point, and winning his second World Title in such dramatic circumstances stands out as the most incredible moment from a night that had many.

Rodtang Remains Unstoppable

Rodtang Jitmuangnon turned in another vintage performance this past Saturday in his dismantling of Joseph Lasiri.

The Thai megastar was simply too good for the strawweight Muay Thai king, who he terrorized and taunted on his way to scoring a dominant unanimous decision win to defend his flyweight Muay Thai crown for the fourth time.

Lasiri's rise to the upper echelons of Muay Thai is one of the great underdog stories, but "The Iron Man" showed the Italian-Moroccan star that it takes more than guts and pluck to take him out.

With the co-main event ending so firmly in Rodtang's corner, the question of who can stop him in ONE's striking leagues remains - and the answer may be more unclear than ever.

Stephen Loman Is Ready For The Spotlight

Stephen Loman passed the biggest test of his career at ONE Fight Night 4.

The Filipino star looked unshakeable across three rounds on his way to scoring a pivotal decision win over former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Coming into the fight ranked #5 in the stacked division, Loman's win over "The Flash" proved that he, undoubtedly, belongs among the division's elite - and a World Title shot is certainly a future prospect for the 27-year-old.

Cosmo Alexandre Goes Out With A Bang

Cosmo Alexandre announced his retirement in the Circle on the weekend, and the Brazilian striking legend went out with a bang.

"Good Boy" got off to a slow start in his welterweight Muay Thai battle against a game Juan Cervantes - his first fight since 2019. But he eventually managed to land a signature power shot followed by a perfectly placed elbow to put the Brit down for good in round two.

With the win, the 40-year-old star managed to do something that few in combat sports have done - go out on their own terms.

Danielle Kelly Walks The Walk

Much of the pre-fight talk came from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Danielle Kelly ahead of her atomweight submission grappling bout with Sambo World Champion Mariia Molchanova.

The 26-year-old was staunch in her belief that her native style was superior to her opponent's - and she was vindicated in the end.

The Silver Fox BJJ representative needed little more than two minutes to force the tap from her Russian foe, and she took home her second US$50,000 bonus in a row for her efforts, courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.