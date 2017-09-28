Paddy's day would be my choice - Kavanagh chooses McGregor-Diaz triology date

Bengaluru, September 28: Ever since the big money fight between the UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather passed by, the Irishman's camp has one thing on their minds - to complete a triology against Nate Diaz.

SBG Dublin head coach John Kavanagh stressed on his claims from an earlier column on the Irish website, 'The 42' regarding the potential bout in an interview during the recent Original Penguin AW17 collection launch.

"If it was my choice, and I must stress that this is only my choice and that doesn't mean it's going to happen, it would be Nate Diaz in March," Kavanagh said (via MMA Fighting). "That's what I would push towards."

"I have in my head that it would be a Paddy's Day card in New York, Nate Diaz 3. I think that would be absolutely amazing. That's what I would wish for. That's what I'll be leaning towards with my 0.1 percent influence when I meet with Conor and Audie (Attar) tomorrow. I want Diaz 3, Paddy's Day in New York."

McGregor has often taken stick for shutting out calls to defend his belts which inturn has been a problem for many fighters since the Irishman hasn't put the featherweight title on the line since 2015.

However, according to Kavanagh, "The Notorious" is now in the position to choose his next opponent, notwithstanding the top contenders for the title, whom in theory, are more deserving of a fight.

"At this stage, I mention Diaz and people are shouting, 'What about Khabib?' or, 'What about Tony?' ... And there's Kevin Lee and some other guys, (people say) 'They're due their shot!'"

"Really, Conor doesn't have to do that anymore. He won the featherweight belt, interim and unified," Kavanagh said. "He won the lightweight belt. At this stage he's only doing fights because they're fun. A big fight build-up and to win that - that will do for me anyway."

"For a bunch of reasons (Diaz is the right fight). It's not just about being the right guy - that's all amateur level. This is professional and it's about entertainment."