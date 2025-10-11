1948 London Olympics Gold Medal Will Always be Very Special for Indian Hockey: Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Para Champion Simran Sharma Might Get Stripped of World Gold as Guide Umar Saifi Fails Dope Test

Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 13:41 [IST]

Simran Sharma, a gold-winning sprinter at the World Para-Athletics Championships, may lose her medals due to her guide Umar Saifi's provisional suspension.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) suspended Saifi after he tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned anabolic steroid. Saifi, who has guided the visually impaired Simran for over seven months, won a 200m gold at the Delhi State Open on September 7, where the test likely occurred.

Saifi's name appeared in NADA's updated list of provisionally suspended athletes released on Friday (October 10). He has the option to appeal the decision and request a B sample test. However, it remains unclear why his name was absent from NADA's website before the World Championships held from September 27 to October 5.

Potential Medal Loss for Simran Sharma

Simran secured a gold medal in the 100m T12 event and a silver in the 200m race during the championships, which were hosted in India for the first time. This marked her second consecutive gold in world championships. According to International Paralympic Committee rules, Simran could lose her medals if Saifi cannot prove his innocence.

Indian Para Athletics Chairman Satyanarayana stated, "Yes, there is a big chance of Simran and India losing both medals. The guide is also considered an athlete and part of the event. The guide also gets a medal and certificate though only the medal of the athlete is counted."

NADA's Updated List Raises Concerns

The updated NADA list includes 30 new names, such as wrestler Reetika Hooda and sprinter S Dhanalakshmi. Alarmingly, five minors are among those listed: two wrestlers, two weightlifters, and a kabaddi player. This development raises concerns about doping practices among young athletes.

Simran gained recognition with a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics last year when Abhay Singh was her guide. The current situation with Saifi could impact her achievements significantly if his suspension leads to medal forfeiture.

The unfolding events surrounding Umar Saifi's suspension highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining fair play in sports. As investigations continue, athletes like Simran face uncertainty regarding their hard-earned accolades.

