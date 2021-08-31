Paralympics: Mariyappan, Sharad make it a double podium for India in high jump

Both Mariyappan and USA's Sam Grewe cleared 1.86 each after which the bar was raised to 1.88M to break the tie.

While Mariyappan, the Rio Games gold medallist failed in all his three attemps, Grewe cleared it in his last attempt.

Sharad, who had cleared 1.83M, brought up the last spot on the podium.

The third Indian in fray and 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze-winner, Varun Singh Bhati ended seventh out of nine competitors after he failed to clear the 1.77M mark.

Though Grewe raised the bar and went for the world record of 1.91M, he failed. But with the yellow metal already assured, there were no regrets.

The double podium was India's second in as many days at the Tokyo Paralympic Games which had begun on August 24.

It may be recalled that on Monday (August 30), javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar had won silver and bronze respectively in the men's standing Javelin F46 event.

It took India's total medals tally in the Paralympic Games to double digits.

Earlier in the day, para shooter Singhraj Adana had won a bronze in the 10M air pistol SH category.

Paralympics: Singhraj clinches bronze in shooting

Day 8 of the Paralympic Games brought three medals in all for India.

The country has now already won more than double the medals it won in Rio five years back and with more events coming, it is expected to swell further.

WAY TO GO INDIA!

The 26-year-old Mariyappan was touted as a sure shot medal for India after rising to fame with his gold in the Rio Games five years ago.

The Tamil Nadu athlete suffered permanent disability in his right leg after it was crushed under a bus when he was only 5.

Raised by a single mother after his father abandoned the family, Mariyappan battled abject poverty growing up as his mother worked a labourer before becoming a vegetable seller.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mariyappan on Twitter.

Soaring higher and higher!



Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat. @189thangavelu #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/GGhtAgM7vU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Mariyappan was initially designated as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony, before being pulled out after being found to be a secondary contact of COVID-19.

Chand named flag bearer at opening ceremony as Mariyappan goes into quarantine

The T42 classification is for athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. The athletes compete in a standing position.

The Prime Minister, in a separate tweeted lauded Sharad as well.

The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uhYCIOoohy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

Sharad, who hails from Patna, Bihar, suffered a paralysis in his left leg as a two-year-old after being administered a spurious polio vaccine.

He is a two-time Asian Para Games gold-medallist.

The one-year delayed Paralympic Games 2020 will conclude in the Japanese capital city on Sunday (September 5).