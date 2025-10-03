How KL Rahul was named 'Rahul' after his Father made a Mistake! Here's What it Could have been

IND vs WI: What was KL Rahul's 'Two Fingers in Mouth' Celebration all about?

England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Match on TV and Online?

More sports PGA Of America President Don Rea Jr. Issues Apology For Ryder Cup Crowd Behaviour Don Rea Jr., president of PGA of America, has apologised to Europe's Ryder Cup team for the disrespectful behaviour of fans during the event in New York. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 15:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. has issued an apology to Europe's Ryder Cup team and over 30,000 golfers for the conduct of fans at this year's event. Europe secured a 15-13 victory in New York, marking their sixth win in the last eight Ryder Cups. However, much attention was drawn to the crowd at Bethpage, overshadowing the historic start by the winners.

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica were notably targeted by abusive comments, while Shane Lowry's caddy had to intervene due to remarks from U.S. fans. Initially, Rea likened the atmosphere to a youth soccer game but later expressed regret. "Let me begin with what we must own," Rea wrote in a letter obtained by The Associated Press addressed to PGA of America members.

"While the competition was spirited - especially with the U.S. team's rally on Sunday afternoon - some fan behaviour clearly crossed the line," Rea stated. He acknowledged that such actions were disrespectful and inappropriate, not reflecting the values of the PGA of America or its professionals.

The PGA of America condemned this behaviour unequivocally. "What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one," Rea added. CEO Derek Sprague also apologised on behalf of the organisation to Erica and Rory McIlroy and everyone associated with Ryder Cup Europe.

Rea extended a personal apology for not representing the association well during media interactions at the event. "While it wasn't my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologise," he said.

The incident highlighted challenges in maintaining sportsmanship among fans during high-stakes events like the Ryder Cup. The PGA's leadership took responsibility for ensuring future events uphold respect and integrity in golf.