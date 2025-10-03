How KL Rahul was named 'Rahul' after his Father made a Mistake! Here's What it Could have been

More sports PGA of America president offers apology after Ryder Cup crowd trouble By Joel Sritharan Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025, 15:07 [IST]

PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. has apologised to Europe’s Ryder Cup team, and over 30,000 other golfers, for the behaviour of fans at this year’s event.

Europe claimed a 15-13 win in New York, their sixth victory in the last eight Ryder Cups, but much of the attention was on the crowd at Bethpage despite a historic start by the eventual winners.

Rory McIlroy, and his wife Erica, were on the receiving end of much of the abuse, while Shane Lowry was also held back by his caddy after comments from the United States fans.

Rea initially compared the atmosphere to that of a “youth soccer game”, but expressed his regret on Thursday.

“Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited - especially with the U.S. team's rally on Sunday afternoon - some fan behaviour clearly crossed the line,” read Rea's letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press, to PGA of America members.

“It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally.

“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologised on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe.

“I would also like to personally apologise to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

“While it wasn't my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologise.”