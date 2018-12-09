English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hoffman, Woodland in three-way tie for lead

By Opta
Charley Hoffman
Charley Hoffman

Florida, December 9: A trio of teams remain deadlocked in a tie for first place after round two of the QBE Shootout.

But, some new faces joined the bunch atop the leaderboard in Naples, Florida on Saturday (December 8).

The team of Charley Hoffman and Gary Woodland carded an impressive eight-under 64 to move into 19 under. Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau dropped into sole possession of fourth place after shooting a 67.

Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire held on to their places in the three-way tie for first after carding six-under 66s in the modified alternate shot format.

Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair stayed up in a tie for seventh at 15 under. They are joined by Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III, who also stayed put with a 67.

Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA Tour player invited to the event, and team-mate Tony Finau moved down the leaderboard after a round of five-under 67. At one point, this pair was tied for the top spot on the back nine.

Finau and Thompson were trading shots when the 10-time LPGA Tour winner set Finau up for a birdie putt on 11. But, this would be just one of two birdies they would card after the turn and it was not enough to keep up with a surging Hoffman/Woodland, who finished with eight birdies, five on the back nine.

The 12 teams will conclude play on Sunday in the four-ball format.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 235, 55/2 (20.0 vs IND 250, 307
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue