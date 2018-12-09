Hoffman, Woodland in three-way tie for lead

But, some new faces joined the bunch atop the leaderboard in Naples, Florida on Saturday (December 8).

The team of Charley Hoffman and Gary Woodland carded an impressive eight-under 64 to move into 19 under. Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau dropped into sole possession of fourth place after shooting a 67.

Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire held on to their places in the three-way tie for first after carding six-under 66s in the modified alternate shot format.

Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair stayed up in a tie for seventh at 15 under. They are joined by Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III, who also stayed put with a 67.

Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA Tour player invited to the event, and team-mate Tony Finau moved down the leaderboard after a round of five-under 67. At one point, this pair was tied for the top spot on the back nine.

Finau and Thompson were trading shots when the 10-time LPGA Tour winner set Finau up for a birdie putt on 11. But, this would be just one of two birdies they would card after the turn and it was not enough to keep up with a surging Hoffman/Woodland, who finished with eight birdies, five on the back nine.

The 12 teams will conclude play on Sunday in the four-ball format.