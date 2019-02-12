English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PGTI Players Championship: Kapil Kumar and Akshay Sharma hold joint lead on opening day

By
akshay

Nuh, Haryana, February 12: Delhi’s Kapil Kumar and Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma struck scores of five-under-67 to take the joint lead on the opening day of the PGTI Players Championship at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

The trio of Delhi golfers Himmat Singh Rai and Naman Dawar and Kolkata’s Sunit Chowrasia were tied for third at four-under-68.

India’s highest-ranked golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who returned to play on the PGTI after over a year, began his week with a two-under-70 that placed him tied 11th.

Kapil Kumar, who finished 18th on the 2018 PGTI Order of Merit, was off to a solid start on Tuesday. The 26-year-old made the turn at two-under after leaving himself a few short birdie conversions.

Kapil, yet to register his first win, recovered well after a bogey on the 12th as he sank eagle-birdie-birdie on the 14th, 15th and 16th as a result of conversions from 10 to 15 feet. He finally ended the day with an impressive 67 after bogey-birdie on the last two holes.

Kapil said, “It was the driving and putting that clicked for me today. I also played some good chips. The four-under on the last five holes helped me close the day high on confidence. Putting will be the key this week. Whoever grabs most opportunities on the greens is set to score well.

“I’m carrying forward the positives from last season which was quite decent for me since I posted three top-6 finishes. I’ll look to perform even better this year.”

Akshay Sharma, a winner on the PGTI last year, strung together seven birdies and two bogeys in his round of 67.

Indian star Shubhankar Sharma mixed an eagle and two birdies with two bogeys during his first round of 70. Delhi’s Rashid Khan was tied 42nd at 72.

Source: PGTI Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 20:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue