Avani Prashanth: India’s Next Big Golf Hope Balancing School Life and LPGA Dreams With Impressive Show on LET

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli To Play In Vijay Hazare Trophy? Ex India Keeper Wants Star Duo To 'Improve' Game

More sports Polo Returns To Delhi: India Set To Face World No. 1 Argentina After Five Years International polo returns to Delhi on October 25, 2025, as India faces world No. 1 Argentina. This historic match celebrates the sport's rich heritage. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 19:13 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

International polo is set to return to New Delhi after a five-year break, with India facing the top-ranked team, Argentina. This event is organised by KogniVera IT Solutions in collaboration with the Indian Polo Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. The match will take place at the Jaipur Polo Ground on October 25, 2025, promising an exciting encounter between two skilled teams.

Argentina, known for its exceptional polo talent, brings world-class players renowned for their horsemanship and expertise. For India, this match represents both a significant challenge and an opportunity to compete against the best and re-establish its presence in international polo.

Polo has deep historical roots, originating over 2,000 years ago in Manipur, India. It later evolved in Argentina, becoming a global sport. This match symbolises a return to polo's birthplace as India faces Argentina, celebrating heritage and excellence in the sport.

The event is more than just a sporting contest; it highlights cultural ties and shared passion between India and Argentina. It aims to inspire young talent and provide international exposure while making polo accessible to new audiences.

India's team features a dynamic mix of heritage and skill. Leading the charge is H.H. Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, a royal figure and global ambassador for Indian polo. Shamsheer Ali brings fearless attacking skills and tactical acumen. Simran Shergill offers experience as a consistent World Cup performer, while Siddhant Sharma represents the future of Indian polo as a rising star.

KogniVera IT Solutions' MD & CEO Kamlesh Sharma highlighted the broader vision behind hosting this event: "At KogniVera, we've always believed in building bridges through technology, through innovation, and now, through sport. Polo is more than heritage; it embodies vision, precision, and teamwork, values that drive our organisation."

A Celebration of Culture

This event promises not only thrilling sports action but also vibrant social interactions. It will blend culture and camaraderie between India and Argentina, fostering connections beyond the field.

The match is expected to reignite India's place in global polo narratives while showcasing the country's rich history with the sport. As Mr. Kamlesh Sharma stated: "This match is about reigniting India's place in the global polo narrative, inspiring young talent, providing international exposure, and making the sport accessible to new audiences."