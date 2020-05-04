English
Postponed World Swimming Championships to be held in May 2022

By Pti
World Swimming Championship to be held in May 2022
World Swimming Championship to be held in May 2022

Tokyo, May 4: The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said on Monday (May 4).

The date was moved forward a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021.

The swimming championships had been schedule for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned," FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23, 2021. They are followed by the Paralympic Games opening on Aug. 24.

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
