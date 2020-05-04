Postponed World Swimming Championships to be held in May 2022

Tokyo, May 4: The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said on Monday (May 4).
The date was moved forward a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021.
The swimming championships had been schedule for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.
"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned," FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.
We are pleased to announce that the FINA World Championships in Fukuoka (JPN) will take place from May 13-29, 2022 and the FINA World Masters Championships from May 31-June 9, 2022, across the island of Kyushu (JPN). https://t.co/NZSO1tBHrJ#Fukuoka2022 #waterisourworld pic.twitter.com/53OeBaifQp— FINA (@fina1908) May 4, 2020
The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23, 2021. They are followed by the Paralympic Games opening on Aug. 24.