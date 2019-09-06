English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019: Mike Powell named ambassador

By
Mike Powell
Mike Powell's record has stood the test of time

Bengaluru, September 6: World long jump record-holder Mike Powell has been named an ambassador for the IAAF World Athletics Championships to held in Doha 2019 from September 27 to October 6.

With three weeks to go to the IAAF's premiere showcase event, Powell said he can not wait for action to get underway at the Qatari capital's state-of-the-art Khalifa International Stadium.

"I'm very excited to be attending my 11th World Championships: three of those as an athlete and eight as an IAAF Ambassador," said Powell, whose appearance at the 1991 edition in Tokyo, his first at Worlds, resulted in one of the most legendary long jump competitions of all time.

In Tokyo, Powell prevailed in a classic head-to-head brawl against long-time rival Carl Lewis, sailing 8.95M in the fifth round to break Bob Beamon's vaunted 8.90m world record, set nearly 23 years earlier at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Powell's record has now stood even longer, passing the test of time. He successfully defended his title two years later in Stuttgart and took bronze in 1995, his final appearance at the World Championships.

In the ensuing 28 years since he broke the world record, only two jumpers have come within 21 centimetres of his mark: Erick Walder in 1994 and Dwight Phillips in 2009, when they sailed 8.74m.

But over the past 15 months, Cuban sensation Juan Miguel Echevarria has electrified the event with wind-assisted jumps of 8.92M (+3.9m/s) and 8.83M (+2.1m/s), performances produced before he celebrated his 21st birthday, illustrating that he could be the jumper to finally unseat Powell as the event's standard-bearer.

"I'm obviously looking forward to the long jump as Echevarria has said that he may be going for my record after his impressive showing in Zurich of 8.65m," Powell said.

"But also, the 400m hurdles, both men and women, the 200m, the 400m. There are so many things to follow, I can't wait!"

Powell joins multiple world and Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton and Brianne Theisen-Eaton, the 2016 world indoor pentathlon champion, as an ambassador for the championships' 17th edition.

(Source: IAAF)

More MIKE POWELL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v SA: Key T20I stats
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue