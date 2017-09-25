Premier Futsal: Bengaluru Royals, Chennai Singhams inch closer to semis spot

Bengaluru, September 25: Paul Scholes led from the front as Bengaluru Royals beat Mumbai Warriors 3-2 in a close match in Premier Futsal Season 2 here on Sunday (September 24).

Scholes struck in the second minute before Raducio King (32nd) and Renzo Grasso (36th) found the target for Bengaluru.

Lucas Francini (12th) and Carlos Corvo Gonzalves (30th) were goal scorers for Mumbai Warriors. The last day of Premier Futsal Season 2 in Bengaluru saw the home team score a goal in the first quarter, by none other than captain Scholes in the second minute.

Mumbai Warriors equalised in the second quarter with a goal from Lucas Francini in the 12th minute. Both teams were striking aggressively in the second and third quarter while also keeping a strong defence in place.

The third goal came only in the 30th minute from Mumbai Warriors through Carlos Corvo Gonzalves. This was soon followed by a one from Raducio King from the home team.

Bengaluru finally managed to get the lead by netting the ball in the 36th minute. With less than less two minutes left in the match, a strategic time-out was called by Ryan Giggs' team for some last-minute strategizing.

However, the whistle blew in no time and stadium rose to a loud cheer for the home team who won 3-2.

Later, in the last match in Bengaluru, Chennai Singhams beat Kerala Cobras 3-2 in an intense 40 minute game.

Hernan Crespo scored a brace for Chennai in the sixth and 24th minute. The game changer for the Chennai Singhams was, however, a goal in the 26th minute by Angel Claudino who sped towards the goal post at the right time and turned the ball in with a deft touch.

Indian player Ansh Gupta of Kerala Cobras scored the first goal for his team in the eighth minute. The next one for the Cobras was from the captain Michel Salgado.

With Ronaldinho's Delhi Dragons and Deco's Telugu Tigers having qualified for the semi-finals, the battle to stay in contention was between the bottom four teams - Bengaluru Royals, Mumbai Warriors, Chennai Singhams and Kerala Cobras.

Bengaluru have now gone one step ahead towards qualifying for the semi-finals.

Premier Futsal will now head to Dubai where the qualifiers, semi-finals and finals will be played at Al Wasl Indoor Stadium.