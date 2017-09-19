Premier Futsal: Bengaluru Royals hit six past Mumbai Warriors

Bengaluru, September 19: A brace each from Jonathan da Silva and Petterson Medeiros helped Bengaluru Royals in the 6-2 demolition of Mumbai Warriors in a one-sided affair in the second edition of the Premier Futsal here on Tuesday (September 19).

Raj Kiran and Renzo Grasso were also on target as the goals for the winning team came in the 7th, 13th, 16th, 32nd, 37th and 39th minute, respectively, while a brace from Carlos Gonzalves for Mumbai Warriors did not save them from their second defeat.

Bengaluru put on an excellent show in front of the home crowd in Koromangala Indoor Stadium. The Royals went in to the half-time break with a 3-1 lead in a period where Da Silva scored a backheel and Kiran hit a screamer. Gonzalves pulled one back for the Warriors just before the break.

In the second half, Medeiros soon increased the Royals lead scoring a brace, while Gonzalves scored a curler from long range as a consolation for the guests before Grasso ended the hopes for Mumbai with a goal in the dying minutes of the match.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day Telugu Tigers beat Kerala Cobras 3-2. The Cobras tasted their third defeat in a row.