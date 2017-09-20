Premier Futsal: Giggs inspires Mumbai Warriors to victory

Bengaluru, September 20: Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs scored as Mumbai Warriors beat Chennai Singhams 5-3 in Indian Premier Futsal League on Wednesday (September 20) at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Giggs and co staged a comprehensive comeback after Hernan Crespo had opened the scoring for Chennai.

Mumbai bounced back from their 6-2 defeat to Bengaluru on Tuesday (September 19) with a victory against Chennai.

The Singhams were on target in the first minute through legendary goalscorer Crespo, but a brace from Carlos Goncalves swung the match in the Warriors' favour.

Maico Monteiro scored the leveller in the 16th minute, but the Warriors immediately reclaimed the lead through Lucas Francini.

Giggs became more influential in the second half of the encounter, with the magician firing home for Mumbai as they took a 4-2 advantage, but Chennai refused to lie down.

Defender Douglas Ferreira pulled another goal back for the Singhams, but Rico Zulkarnain scored in the dying minutes of the match to end Singhams' hopes after a fine assist from Giggs.

Later, Ronaldinho inspired Delhi Dragons played a thriller as they came from 4-1 behind to draw 5-5 against Bengaluru Royals. The Brazilian legend scored a hattrick to rescue a point for the Delhi Dragons as they scored two goals in the final minutes of the match.