More sports Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed in Lok Sabha: What It Means for India; Opposition Stakeholders React By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Aug 20: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 20) passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 within minutes of its introduction-ushering in sweeping reforms for India's booming yet controversial online gaming sector.

The legislation provides a legal framework to regulate the industry, while simultaneously imposing blanket bans on real-money games, strict penalties for violators, and recognition for e-sports as a legitimate sporting discipline.

The bill represents a dramatic policy shift, as the government prioritises national security and social safeguards over revenue gains from GST collections in this sector.

Salient Features of the Bill

1. Scope & Purpose

Provides a national legal framework for the online gaming sector.

Aims to promote e-sports, social and educational games, while banning online money games.

Addresses national security, public order, public health, and consumer safety concerns.

2. Clear Categorisation of Games

E-sports: Recognised as a legitimate competitive sport under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 . Involves skill-based competitions with no betting or wagering.

Recognised as a legitimate competitive sport under the . Involves skill-based competitions with no betting or wagering. Online Social Games: Games for recreation, education, or skill development, which may charge subscriptions but do not involve wagering.

Games for recreation, education, or skill development, which may charge subscriptions but do not involve wagering. Online Money Games: Games involving payment of fees, deposits, or stakes with the expectation of monetary or other rewards. These are completely banned.

3. Prohibition Clauses

Ban on Online Money Games: No person can offer, operate, or promote online money games.

Ban on Advertisements: Any form of advertising (including celebrity/influencer promotions) for money games is prohibited.

Ban on Financial Transactions: Banks and financial institutions cannot process payments linked to money games.

4. Regulatory Authority

Establishment of a central Online Gaming Authority.

Powers include:

Categorising and registering online games.

Deciding whether a game qualifies as a money game.

Handling user complaints and grievances.

Issuing guidelines and compliance codes.

5. Offences & Penalties

Operating online money gaming platforms: Up to 3 years imprisonment and/or ₹1 crore fine.

Advertising such games: Up to 2 years imprisonment and/or ₹50 lakh fine.

Facilitating financial transactions: Up to 3 years imprisonment and/or ₹1 crore fine.

Repeat offences: 3-5 years imprisonment and fines up to ₹2 crore.

Non-compliance with directions: Penalty up to ₹10 lakh, suspension, or cancellation of registration.

Certain offences are cognisable and non-bailable, allowing investigation, search, seizure, and arrest without warrant.

6. Corporate Liability

Companies and their officers can be held liable unless they prove due diligence.

Independent or non-executive directors are exempt if not involved in operations.

7. Enforcement Measures

Blocking of services: Government can block access to money gaming platforms under IT Act provisions.

Investigating powers: Authorised officers can enter, search, and seize both physical and digital premises and arrest suspects.

8. Promotion of E-sports & Social Games

E-sports:

Government to set guidelines, establish training academies, research centres, and provide incentives.

Integration with national sporting policies.

Social Games:

Registration mechanisms, development platforms, age-appropriate content promotion.

Digital literacy and awareness programs.

9. Financial Implication

Initial expenditure of ₹50 crore and annual recurring expenditure of ₹20 crore from the Consolidated Fund of India for establishing the Authority.

10. Overriding Effect

Provisions of this Act will override other laws in case of inconsistency, ensuring uniform nationwide application.

Reactions from the Opposition

Karti Chidambaram (Congress MP): Criticised the bill as a "knee-jerk reaction" pushed through Parliament without consultation. Urged referral to a select committee for debate.

Shashi Tharoor (Congress MP): Objected to the absence of a proper discussion. Argued that international models prove taxation and regulation can generate welfare revenue, whereas outright bans risk pushing activity underground.

Industry Stakeholder Reactions

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming: "The recognition of esports is encouraging, but the lack of clear definitions between esports, social gaming, and money gaming may create regulatory ambiguity. Precise distinctions are essential to ensure investor confidence, industry stability, and sustainable growth."

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, S8UL: "This bill marks a historic moment for Indian esports. By separating skill-based competitive gaming from betting, it safeguards integrity while unlocking growth. The next step must be investment in infrastructure-arenas, bootcamps, education programs, and scholarships-to build India into a global esports powerhouse."

Benefits of the Bill

Strengthens Creative Economy: Supports job creation, exports, and global competitiveness in esports.

Supports job creation, exports, and global competitiveness in esports. Empowers Youth: Encourages safe participation in skill-based gaming.

Encourages safe participation in skill-based gaming. Protects Families: Shields citizens from predatory gambling platforms.

Shields citizens from predatory gambling platforms. Boosts Global Leadership: Establishes India's seriousness in regulating emerging digital industries.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 reflects the government's balancing act between protecting citizens and nurturing esports. While the ban on money games may face criticism for being hasty and potentially stifling revenue, the official recognition of esports is being hailed as a breakthrough. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this law fosters clarity and growth-or triggers legal and industry confusion.