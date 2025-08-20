Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed in Lok Sabha: What It Means for India; Opposition Stakeholders React

New Delhi, Aug 20: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 20) passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 within minutes of its introduction-ushering in sweeping reforms for India's booming yet controversial online gaming sector.
The legislation provides a legal framework to regulate the industry, while simultaneously imposing blanket bans on real-money games, strict penalties for violators, and recognition for e-sports as a legitimate sporting discipline.
The bill represents a dramatic policy shift, as the government prioritises national security and social safeguards over revenue gains from GST collections in this sector.
Ban on Online Money Games: No person can offer, operate, or promote online money games.
Establishment of a central Online Gaming Authority.
Powers include:
E-sports:
Social Games:
Karti Chidambaram (Congress MP): Criticised the bill as a "knee-jerk reaction" pushed through Parliament without consultation. Urged referral to a select committee for debate.
Shashi Tharoor (Congress MP): Objected to the absence of a proper discussion. Argued that international models prove taxation and regulation can generate welfare revenue, whereas outright bans risk pushing activity underground.
Akshat Rathee, Co-founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming: "The recognition of esports is encouraging, but the lack of clear definitions between esports, social gaming, and money gaming may create regulatory ambiguity. Precise distinctions are essential to ensure investor confidence, industry stability, and sustainable growth."
Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, S8UL: "This bill marks a historic moment for Indian esports. By separating skill-based competitive gaming from betting, it safeguards integrity while unlocking growth. The next step must be investment in infrastructure-arenas, bootcamps, education programs, and scholarships-to build India into a global esports powerhouse."
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 reflects the government's balancing act between protecting citizens and nurturing esports. While the ban on money games may face criticism for being hasty and potentially stifling revenue, the official recognition of esports is being hailed as a breakthrough. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this law fosters clarity and growth-or triggers legal and industry confusion.