PUBG Mobile: Decoding the treasure trove 'Mad Miramar'

Here is your one-stop destination to help navigate your way across the largest map in PUBGM to get to the best places for loot.

The Golden Mirado:

It's been the talk of the town, and since there is only one available per game, you will have many players waiting to get their hands on this new addition to Miramar. Hence, tread carefully.

Once you get to the spawn island, mark the location near the Hacienda del Patron. Get to the marked location, and you will spot a tall building. Make your way into the garage of this tall building and there you will find the Golden Mirado!

Keep in mind that the Golden Mirado is spawned only once on the map, which means that players should try to get there as quickly as possible, or some other player will take it.

Vending Machines:

The new update of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 brought in a revamped version of a Miramar, with a bunch of new features being added in. One of them is a vending machine which is exclusive to Mad Miramar and have been placed randomly and they are scattered across the map.

The vending machine dispenses painkillers and energy drinks which require a 10-second break to dispense the next item.

Here are a few guaranteed places where you can find them:

Pecado: Pecado is one of the locations where the players can find a vending machine. It is one of the few places where the machine can spawn. The region has the famous arena or boxing ring, the casino and few multi-storied buildings around it.

Los Leones: There are a few blue multi-storied buildings in this location and these are the buildings you are more likely to find a vending machine. Remember to check the ground floor of these buildings properly.

Chumacera: There is only one place where you can find a Vending Machine in Chumacera. This place is also prominently marked on the map of Chumacera shown above. This is a yellow coloured small 2 floored building. These types of buildings are also most likely that you will find a vending machine just like the 4 to 6 floored blue big buildings. You can also get a lot of loot in this small city of Chumacera. So, don't forget to visit this place and grab that Vending Machine.

Flare Guns:

The Flare gun is an extremely rare weapon which when fired, calls in a custom airdrop with large amounts of highly valuable equipment compared to the ordinary airdrops.

Here are the best places to find them:

Pecado: also known as the Hottest Drop: It is the first place you should look for Flare Gun in Miramar. A small city within the Miramar map, it was once upon a time a tourist destination featuring the largest casino in the region. Pecado continues to enthrall players to this day with its combination of high-value loot and immense danger. Instead of going in straight for the Arena and Casino like most aggressive players, you should make your way to the 4-storied hotels between them.

Hacienda Del Patrón: Hacienda del Patrón is a prime location in Miramar near San Martin. It has a large villa surrounded by rolling hills. The value of the loot located within the area is very high. Since this is the hottest drop after Pecado, you have to be fast enough to land and get a gun to clear the area.

The Prison: The Prison is a major landmark in the map of Miramar as this is the spawn place or the waiting area before the match starts. Most people ignore this area as it lies in the southernmost part of Miramar which tends to be far away from the safe zone but it can provide a sufficient amount of loot for a whole squad along with a Flare Gun.

The Graveyard: Considering this is a small area the loot available is insufficient for a whole squad but can suffice for a solo player. While players assume the church is the probable location for a Flare gun, more often than not, you will find one within the burial ground.

Impala: This is a small city within the map of Miramar but a high-intensity area, famous for its loot and armour. If you are quick to arrive here, there is a probability you will spot a Flare Gun.

Scoped Winchester 94:

With the 0.18.0 update, the ultimate weapon PUBGM players have been waiting for is finally here! Fitted with a 2.7x scope, the gun has become more versatile, allowing players to use it as a mid-range sniper.

These are the best locations to find one:

Water Treatment Facility: The Water Treatment Facility is a public utility area. While it may not sound like the most exciting place in Miramar, it can be one of the most rewarding places for you to touch down. Since the area is primarily vertical, it rewards players who seize the high ground early. If you do so then you are in prime position to take out other players and dominate the game with the loot you've found there. The best stuff is usually in water containers.

Campo Militar: This place not only has some of the best loot but considering it is larger than Pecado, it is much more spread out. This should give you plenty of space to plan ambushes and take out players who venture out into the wilderness. It is a defendable location that will reward the tactical player.

El Pozo: One of the big cities in Miramar and popularly known as POZO. El Pozo is located on the top left zone on the map. El Pozo contains a lot of loot spawn, the best places to check out here are the Cement Buildings, Big Warehouses, Motels, Circus Circle Zone, The Big Barns, The Blue Ground Buildings and the Boxing Ring.

(Media Release)