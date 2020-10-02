Rahul Raju confident of submitting Amir Khan at ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES

The two will meet at ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES, which features ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defending his belt against Josh "Timebomb" Tonna in the main event.

Before the two lightweights go head-to-head, Raju breaks down his opponent's strengths and weaknesses, and what a win for him would mean for Indian mixed martial arts.

"Khan's strength is his striking. His striking abilities are very good. He's good in every kind of striking, be it Muay Thai style or mixed martial arts. He's a very smart fighter, too," Raju said about Khan.

"[But] I think his weaknesses are probably his cardio and his grappling. I know he has won bouts by submission, but I am not too pleased with his grappling skills."

Raju may have a point. After all, Khan lost his last bout against Kimihiro Eto by rear-naked choke at ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE in February of this year.

On the other hand, "The Kerala Krusher" has earned four of his seven wins by submission, including a rear-naked choke over Pakistani athlete Furqan "The Lion" Cheema in his last outing at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS.

"I am a much better grappler than him," he said.

"I will break him as soon as possible. People think that I am the underdog, but I think it will be easy work for me."

The Indian mixed martial artist sounds quite confident, which means he's certain that the bout will only end one way.

"I think I will submit him in the second round," Raju said.

Personal victory aside, the 29-year-old Kerala native believes this will be a win for India as well.

"This would definitely put the Indian mixed martial arts scene on the map," he said. "This will be the beginning - let's get this done!"

Watch Raju take on Khan at ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES on 9 October live and for free on the ONE Super App.

Source: Media Release