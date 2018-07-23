Record breaker Chepkoech has set her eyes on another target

At Stade Louis II last week, the Kenyan athlete produced the crowning performance of the tenth IAAF Diamond League meeting of the season as she took more than eight seconds off the 3,000M steeplechase world record by clocking 8:44.32.

Her time obliterated the mark of 8:52.78 set by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain in winning at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Paris in 2016, and the 8:58.78 set in Eugene last year by her compatriot Celliphine Chespol.

"I wanted to break the world record; that was the plan from beginning of the season," she said after her performance in Monaco.

"And I was aware the biggest chance will be in Monaco due to weather, crowds and the whole environment. And this plan worked well.

"I was thinking maybe I can break 8:50 but not at all was I dreaming about 8:44. And this time still could be improved I'm sure," added Chepkoech.

When pressed further, Chepkoech clearly stated what she had in her mind.

"Maybe my next target could be to run under 8.40."

Coached by 2006 European 800M champion Bram Som and a training partner of world and Olympic 1,500M champion Faith Kipyegon, Chepkoech is now due to represent Kenya at the African Championships in Asaba, Nigeria from August 1 to 5 and 'Mount 8.40' looks well withing her sight.

Recalling her triumph in Monaco, Chepkoech said, "On my last lap I watched the time and I knew that I was going to break the world record and that was what I wished for," she was quoted as saying by the IAAF website.

"It is great feeling I brought back to Kenya the women's steeplechase record, I'm very proud of it. And that after six years of running and three years with steeplechase."

The first Kenyan woman to hold the 3,000M steeplechase world record, Chepkoech had never won a major global medal - missing a water jump and having to run back during last year's World Championship final.

But on a night of sensational runningat at Monaco last week, Chepkoech changed it all and the onus is on her to take it to the next level.

(With inputs from IAAF)