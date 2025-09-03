Rory McIlroy to Emulate Novak Djokovic's Approach to Ryder Cup Crowd Hostility

N. Srinivasan, the Man Who Orchestrated MS Dhoni's Arrival in 2008, Returns as CSK Chairman; CEO Kasi Viswanathan Calls it a 'Big Boon'

Rory McIlroy observed Novak Djokovic manage a lively crowd during his U.S. Open win and plans to emulate the tennis star's approach at the Ryder Cup in the U.S. this month.

The European team, including McIlroy, will face a challenging crowd at Bethpage Black from September 26-28 as they aim to reclaim the cup after losing it in Rome two years ago.

Djokovic faced a similar situation during his U.S. Open quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz, where he even blew kisses to opposing fans. McIlroy admired Djokovic's composure and noted that Djokovic had previously given Europe's golfers a motivational talk about handling pressure before their 2023 Ryder Cup victory.

European Team's Preparation

The European team, finalized recently, has only one change from two years ago, with Rasmus Hojgaard being the sole rookie among the 12 players. McIlroy, participating in his eighth Ryder Cup, highlighted Robert MacIntyre's growth from a rookie in Rome to a regular PGA Tour contender as evidence of the team's progress.

McIlroy believes Europe has a "wonderful opportunity" to secure an away win for the first time since 2012. He acknowledged the strength of the American team and their familiarity with Bethpage Black, noting, "They have a very strong team... we know we've got a tall task on our hands."

McIlroy's Acting Venture

This year, McIlroy ventured into acting with a small role in "Happy Gilmore 2." However, his performance received mixed reviews. Shane Lowry, another European Ryder Cup team member, shared a light-hearted critique from his daughter: "My daughter watched that the other day and said Rory's such a bad actor."

Reflecting on Djokovic's influence, McIlroy stated at the Irish Open that Djokovic has always excelled at managing intense situations. "He's had to deal with it his whole life," McIlroy said, referencing Djokovic's matches against top players like Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

McIlroy emphasised that learning from Djokovic involves channeling energy positively and controlling reactions and emotions. He believes that minimizing engagement with hostile crowds benefits their performance. "I think the less we play into it, the better it is for us," he added.

The experience gained in Rome is expected to benefit Europe at Bethpage Black. McIlroy expressed confidence in Luke Donald's assembled team despite acknowledging the challenges ahead. The Northern Irishman remains optimistic about Europe's chances against a formidable American side on familiar turf.

With inputs from PTI