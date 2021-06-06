Runaway leader Rahm forced to withdraw from Memorial Tournament after positive COVID-19 test

Rahm had carded back-to-back rounds of 64 and 65, including a hole-in-one on Sunday (June 6), to lead by six shots at 18-under from Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay at 12-under.

However, the Spanish world number three, who was asymptomatic, was informed by officials immediately following his round in dramatic scenes that he had tested positive and would be required to pull out of the event.

Rahm was seen on the TV broadcast being informed of the news by an official, reacting by stooping in anguish and emotionally putting his hands to his face, before walking off the course shaking his head.

The PGA TOUR put out a statement clarifying that Rahm had been subject to contact-tracing protocols as he had come in close contact with a person who was COVID positive.

The statement said: "Rahm has tested negative every day, but his most recent test – which was performed after the conclusion of his second round (rain delayed) and before the start of his third round – returned positive at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET while Rahm was on the golf course.

"The PGA TOUR’s medical advisor requested a confirmatory test on the original sample, which came back at 6:05 p.m. ET, and was also positive.

"The PGA TOUR’s medical advisor notified Rahm immediately upon completion of his round, and under TOUR protocols, he will be withdrawn from the competition. Rahm is now in isolation, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, he will need to remain in isolation through Tuesday, June 15.

"While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation, throughout 50 events since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf, there have been only four positive tests (including Rahm) within competition; Rahm is the first positive, asymptomatic case as part of the TOUR’s routine, contact-tracing protocols."

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/fF630OV3ND — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2021

Rahm had been the equal leader at eight-under on Friday (June 4) after the second round was suspended due to darkness, alongside Cantlay.

The Spaniard raced away with 11 birdies on Saturday (June 5) as well as a hole-in-one on the 16th to move into the outright lead as he completed his second round.

Morikawa and Cantlay suddenly find themselves in the lead, with the former having shot a six-under 66 on Saturday (June 5) with eight birdies.

Cantlay finished with a four-under 68 to sit equal with Morikawa at 12-under, with four birdies in his round including sinking a 22-foot putt on the 18th.

South African Branden Grace and American Scottie Scheffler are both tied for second at nine-under, with Max Homa next best at six-under.

ACE FOR THE LEAD @JonRahmPGA moves into the top spot @MemorialGolf. pic.twitter.com/zejnaMV49V — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 5, 2021