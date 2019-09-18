English
Ryder Cup 2020: Harrington names Karlsson as first vice-captain

By Nicholas Mcgee
PadraigHarrington-Cropped

Southport, Sept. 18: Padraig Harrington has named Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Harrington will lead Europe at Whistling Straits as Europe bid to defend the cup, having regained it under the leadership of Thomas Bjorn, who also selected Karlsson as first vice-captain, in France last year.

The Irishman held a media conference at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the event marking the first at which European players can earn points towards selection for the 2020 team, on Wednesday.

He used the opportunity to reveal Karlsson will be a part of his leadership group in Wisconsin, having had a first-hand look at Karlsson's impact at Le Golf National.

"Anybody who was involved in 2018 in the backroom staff would see this as a no-brainer," Harrington said of his selection of Karlsson.

" a great sounding board, a very logical, a very straight sounding board for me for the next year.

"Robert is an icon for the northern Europeans, I need access to those guys, there can be a disconnect, Robert can help bridge that."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 22:01 [IST]
