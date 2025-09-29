Ryder Cup: Team Europe Triumphs In Thrilling Final-Day Comeback Against USA At Bethpage Black

Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Team Europe achieved a significant victory by winning the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012. They managed to hold off a strong final-day comeback from the United States at Bethpage Black. Luke Donald's team started the last session with a solid 12-5 lead, needing only two points from 11 matches to retain their trophy.

Despite Viktor Hovland's withdrawal due to injury, Europe secured a half-point before play began. The US team mounted an impressive comeback, winning three consecutive matches and narrowing the gap to four points. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas won close contests against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, while Xander Schauffele defeated Jon Rahm 4&3.

Ludvig Aberg halted the US momentum by defeating Patrick Cantlay 2&1. Matt Fitzpatrick also played a crucial role by halving his match against Bryson DeChambeau after leading by five shots early on. However, Scottie Scheffler, who had lost four times in the first two days, managed to beat Rory McIlroy in a closely contested match that went down to the final hole.

JJ Spaun added another point for the US by defeating Sepp Straka. Shane Lowry then secured a vital half-point for Europe by tying with Russell Henley, bringing Europe's total to 14 points. Lowry expressed his emotions, saying, "I've been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game. That was the hardest couple hours of my life, honestly."

The last two matches were intense, with Tyrrell Hatton's tie against Collin Morikawa bringing Team Europe to the needed 14.5 points for victory. Sam Burns missed a crucial putt in the final match, allowing Robert MacIntyre to level the score and confirm Europe's 15-13 win.

Luke Donald expressed his pride in his team's achievement: "This means a lot to me, to the team," he said. Donald became only the second Ryder Cup captain after Tony Jacklin to win both home and away tournaments.

The victory was particularly meaningful as it marked Europe's first away win since the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012. Donald praised his team's unity and determination: "We came here knowing the task couldn't be more difficult, and I couldn't be more proud of what these guys have gone through."