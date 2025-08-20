More sports Sabrina Ionescu Will Be One Of The Greatest Players In WNBA History, Says Coach Sandy Brondello New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello believes Sabrina Ionescu will become one of the greatest players in WNBA history. Her recent performance against the Minnesota Lynx showcased her scoring and defensive skills. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

New York Liberty's head coach, Sandy Brondello, is confident that Sabrina Ionescu will be remembered as one of the all-time greats. In a recent game against the Minnesota Lynx, Ionescu scored 17 points and provided 11 assists, helping her team secure an 85-75 victory. Her performance was crucial in avoiding a season sweep by the Lynx, who had won their previous three encounters this year.

Jonquel Jones also made a significant impact with 22 points and 10 rebounds, shooting at an impressive 70% from the field. The Liberty's win was not just about offense; Ionescu's defensive efforts were equally commendable. She played a key role in limiting Kayla McBride and Bridget Carleton to six and three points, respectively.

Brondello expressed immense pride in Ionescu's defensive growth, which has been a focus for the coaching staff. "I'm very proud of her," said Brondello. "Sabrina is a great player; she will go down as one of the greatest of all time. Defensively, we have always challenged her, and she has always risen to the occasion."

The game saw a tense moment when the Lynx closed in within four points during the last two minutes. However, Ionescu delivered a crucial three-pointer from deep range and drew a flagrant foul, securing two free throws and making one to seal the game.

This wasn't the first time Ionescu hit a decisive three-pointer against the Lynx; she did so in last year's finals as well. Reflecting on her clutch shot, Ionescu remarked, "Not as high as the last one against them." She acknowledged its importance in securing a comfortable lead to close out the game.

Ionescu highlighted the team's strategy: "We wanted to hold out the clock... get a good look at the basket." Her ability to set her feet and confidently release the shot was pivotal. The team's understanding of timing and execution was evident throughout.

The Liberty's victory showcased their resilience and strategic prowess on both ends of the court. As they continue their season, performances like these reinforce their status as formidable contenders.