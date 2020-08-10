IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon: Sachin Tendulkar to virtually flag off on August 15; here's how to participate

"Mental and physical fitness have always been important and is even more so today. It is wonderful to see enthusiastic runners registering for the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon. I wish them well, as they exercise precautions and follow lockdown instructions while running towards their fitness goals," Sachin Tendulkar, the Brand Ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said.

Organised by NEB Sports, over 6000 runners have already registered for the marathon across the four categories - Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), 10k and 5k.

The runners, each running in his or her own respective city, across the world, will need to monitor their distances and timings on any of the available tracking apps and share the links or screenshots on the given platform link, to be eligible for certificates. To reinforce the spirit of nationalism, the full marathoners are requested to run in saffron colours, the half-marathoners in green, the 10k runners in white and the 5k ones in navy blue.

"While this pandemic has been a time of stress and anxiety, it has also brought about a lot of positives. We have seen that the fitness quotient of the country has definitely improved with people becoming more conscious of their fitness and health. Through our IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon, we want to spread the message of hope and encourage people to look to the future with positivity, optimism and confidence."

Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said. "We have been introducing new concepts of running during Covid-19 such as our immensely successful 'Run to the Moon' initiative which raised over Rs. 19 lakh for coaches and sports support staff, and we are confident that India will participate in a big way in this novel marathon too," he added.

Nagaraj Adiga, CMD of NEB Sports said, "It is greatly encouraging to see runners from across India and even from other countries enthusiastically participate in the virtual running events during this pandemic. After the success of Run to the Moon and Fortnight Run, we now look forward to the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon to be held on Independence Day. Everyone enjoys participating in a monsoon marathon and we hope to see runners challenge themselves by meeting and exceeding their targets."

Anybody in the age group of 10 to 65 can take part in this marathon by registering on https://nebsports.in/future-fearless-marathon/ by paying a nominal fee of Rs 118, including GST. Registrations opened on July 15 and will close on August 12. Runners are advised to follow all the safety guidelines set down by the central and state governments and maintain social distancing while running.

As always, the marathon will aim to raise funds for various NGOs, including OSCAR Foundation (for children in low-income communities), Goonj (involved in various charitable activities for the rural poor) and GuideStar India (an online NGO information repository).

Source: Media Release