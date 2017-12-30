Sakshi, Babita named in Indian wrestling team for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Lucknow, December 30: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was on Saturday (December 30) named in the Indian women's wrestling team for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, after a selection trial held here.

Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).

The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center here.

The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.