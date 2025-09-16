Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch BAN vs AFG Match 9 in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports Sarvesh Kushare Creates History With Top-Six Finish in Men’s High Jump at World Athletics Championships By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 22:41 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's Sarvesh Kushare scripted a remarkable chapter in Indian athletics by finishing sixth in the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The 30-year-old from Maharashtra cleared a personal-best 2.28m, becoming only the fourth Indian athlete to secure a top-six finish at the global event.

Sarvesh had already made history earlier this week by becoming the first Indian ever to reach a high jump final at the Worlds. Under the bright lights of the National Stadium, he rose to the occasion, surpassing his previous best of 2.27m.

Though he narrowly missed out on the national record and was unable to clear 2.31m after three valiant attempts, his spirited display stood as a milestone for Indian track and field.

The Reliance Foundation-supported athlete showcased his trademark energy throughout, celebrating his jumps with fists pumping and even roaring "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai!" after crossing 2.28m. Cheered on remotely by national record-holder Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh pushed himself against the world's best, proving he belongs among them.

His journey is as inspiring as his performance. Raised in Deogaon, Nashik, the son of an onion farmer trained on makeshift mats stuffed with cotton and husks under the guidance of his schoolteacher Raosaheb Jadhav. Starting with the scissors technique, he overcame his fear of falls to master the Fosbury Flop.

His breakthrough came after joining the Indian Army in 2016, which gave him financial stability and access to better facilities. With his earnings, he bought his first professional spikes, a step that symbolized his determination. Since then, he has claimed gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and represented India at the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite carrying an ankle injury.

The final saw New Zealand's Hamish Kerr reign supreme, taking gold with 2.36m, equalling his personal best. Korea's Sanghyeok Woo won silver (2.34m), while Jan Stefela of the Czech Republic earned bronze on countback. With legends Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi absent, Kerr confirmed his rise as the new standard-bearer of men's high jump.

For Sarvesh Kushare, however, this top-six finish is nothing short of historic-a breakthrough moment for Indian athletics on the world stage.