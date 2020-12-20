I don't run from nobody – Alvarez open to facing Golovkin again

Texas, December 20: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is open to another fight against Gennady Golovkin after winning the WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles.
Alvarez dominated Callum Smith in Texas on Saturday (December 19), beating the Brit by unanimous decision after being in control throughout.
The Mexican's win came a day after rival Gennady Golovkin beat Kamil Szeremeta to retain the IBF and IBO middleweight titles.
Alvarez drew with Golovkin in September 2017 before winning by majority decision a year later.
Asked if he wanted to face the Kazakh again, Alvarez told DAZN: "I don't run from nobody.
"I just showed that I fought against the best."
WBC Super Welter Champ— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020
WBA Super Welter Champ
WBC Middleweight Champ
WBA Middleweight Champ
IBF Middleweight Champ
Ring Magazine Middleweight Champ
WBC Super Middleweight Champ
WBA Super Middleweight Champ
Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Champ
WBO Light Heavyweight Champ pic.twitter.com/ZVZrVtPbSZ
Smith was no match for Alvarez, handed a first professional defeat after struggling to impose himself as the 30-year-old produced an impressive performance.
Both fighters were in action for the first time since November last year, and Alvarez was pleased with his showing.
"I did a great job after 13 months out. Smith is a greater fighter, as you can see I did a great job," he said.
"Thanks to everybody for coming and supporting me. I'm so happy."
Alvarez added: "I'm the best in the world. In the first round I tried to see what he brings, the skills, whatever.
"Like you saw, I showed what I am."
