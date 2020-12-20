I don't run from nobody – Alvarez open to facing Golovkin again

Alvarez dominated Callum Smith in Texas on Saturday (December 19), beating the Brit by unanimous decision after being in control throughout.

The Mexican's win came a day after rival Gennady Golovkin beat Kamil Szeremeta to retain the IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Alvarez drew with Golovkin in September 2017 before winning by majority decision a year later.

Asked if he wanted to face the Kazakh again, Alvarez told DAZN: "I don't run from nobody.

"I just showed that I fought against the best."

WBC Super Welter Champ

WBA Super Welter Champ

WBC Middleweight Champ

WBA Middleweight Champ

IBF Middleweight Champ

Ring Magazine Middleweight Champ

WBC Super Middleweight Champ

WBA Super Middleweight Champ

Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Champ

WBO Light Heavyweight Champ

Smith was no match for Alvarez, handed a first professional defeat after struggling to impose himself as the 30-year-old produced an impressive performance.

Both fighters were in action for the first time since November last year, and Alvarez was pleased with his showing.

"I did a great job after 13 months out. Smith is a greater fighter, as you can see I did a great job," he said.

"Thanks to everybody for coming and supporting me. I'm so happy."

Alvarez added: "I'm the best in the world. In the first round I tried to see what he brings, the skills, whatever.

"Like you saw, I showed what I am."