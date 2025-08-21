More sports Scottie Scheffler Attributes PGA Tour Success To Masters Round With Tiger Woods Scottie Scheffler reveals that his motivation for success on the PGA Tour stems from playing a round with Tiger Woods at the Masters. He aims to defend his FedEx Cup title, inspired by Woods' intensity and dedication. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Scottie Scheffler attributes his rapid ascent in golf to a memorable round with Tiger Woods. Before 2022, Scheffler had not won on the PGA Tour. Since then, he has achieved 23 victories, including four majors. He credits Woods for his success. Playing alongside Woods and Shane Lowry in the final round of the 2020 Masters was pivotal for him.

During that Masters, Woods made a notable 10 on the par-three 12th hole but finished strong with birdies on five of the last six holes. Despite this, Scheffler tied for 19th at six under in his Masters debut. This experience left a lasting impression on him, inspiring his determination and focus.

Scheffler aims to defend his FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship this weekend. He recalls how Woods' intensity during their round together motivated him to stay hungry for victories. "I admired the amount of intensity that he [Tiger] took to every shot - it was like the last shot he was ever going to hit," Scheffler said.

The golfer's recent form is impressive, having won the BMW Championship by overtaking Robert MacIntyre, who lost a four-shot lead on the final day. This victory marked another milestone in Scheffler's career as he became the first player since Woods to win at least five PGA Tour events consecutively over two years.

This year's Tour Championship will see Scheffler starting at even par along with other competitors due to changes in format. Previously, he began with a two-stroke lead but expressed satisfaction with this new approach: "I guess no more sandbagging for me at the end of the year," he joked.

Scheffler appreciates having a competitive tournament on an excellent course to conclude their season. He believes it is crucial for maintaining high standards in golf competitions.

Reflecting on his journey, Scheffler emphasises giving his best effort in every tournament: "If I'm playing in a tournament, I'm going to give it my all." His dedication mirrors what he learned from Woods during their shared round.

As Scheffler continues his career, he remains focused on emulating Woods' intensity and commitment. His achievements so far demonstrate how influential that single round with Woods has been in shaping his approach to golf.