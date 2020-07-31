English
Schenk grabs first-round lead at Barracuda Championship

By Ryan Benson

California, July 31: Adam Schenk earned a three-point lead after day one of the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

At the only PGA Tour event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system, players are encouraged to attack the course in an aggressive manner, and Schenk produced the round of the day.

An unblemished front nine – which began on the 10th hole – saw Schenk make five birdies on seven holes.

A pair of late birdies gave Schenk a score of 14 points for his first round, putting him three ahead of Robert Streb and Seamus Power.

Five more players are just a further point adrift heading into day two.

Read more about: pga tour golf california
Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
