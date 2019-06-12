English

Semenya stars at Meeting de Montreuil ahead of appeal outcome

By Opta
Caster Semenya dominated in the 2000 metres at the Meeting de Montreuil
Caster Semenya dominated in the 2000 metres at the Meeting de Montreuil

Paris, June 12: Caster Semenya had no problems stepping up to compete at 2000 metres on Tuesday, dominating the field to triumph at the Meeting de Montreuil.

In action a day after being selected in South Africa's preliminary squad for the IAAF World Championships, Semenya clocked a time of five minutes and 38.19 seconds at the event.

The two-time Olympic 800m champion was named in a 40-strong party while awaiting the outcome of an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in a bid to overturn a new IAAF ruling.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the IAAF could implement a regulation to impose restrictions on testosterone levels in athletes competing in women's events at distances ranging from 400m to one mile.

Semenya has insisted she will not take hormone-suppressing medication in order to comply with the regulation if her appeal is unsuccessful, arguing the rule contravenes her human rights.

Semenya can compete without restrictions while it considers the case, though the IAAF is seeking a "swift reversion" to that order

Semenya ruled out retiring after winning the 800m at the Diamond League event in Doha in May.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
