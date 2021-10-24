Stevenson dominates Herring for junior lightweight belt

Atlanta, October 24: Shakur Stevenson felt compelled to apologise to his fans after a mediocre fight his last time out, but he had no reason for shame Saturday (October 23).
Stevenson jumped on Jamel Herring from the opening round and did not let up, winning the WBO junior lightweight title with a 10th-round TKO in Atlanta.
The 24-year-old Stevenson (17-0) punished Herring (23-3) all night, leaving his 35-year-old opponent shaken by the middle of the scheduled 12-round bout.
The 2016 Olympic silver medallist ensured this one would not go the distance, with referee Mark Nelson stopping the fight at 1:30 of the 10th round shortly after having the ring-side doctor examine the bleeding Herring.
In case you weren’t in the building tonight … here’s the TR Ringside view of @ShakurStevenson’s emphatic finish 😱#HerringvsStevenson | #AndNew pic.twitter.com/qhHBb2Se0s— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 24, 2021
It was a dominant all-around performance for Stevenson, and a welcome one on the heels of his unanimous-decision victory over Jeremiah Nakathila in June.
The Las Vegas crowd showered both men with boos near the end of that tepid contest, which was marked by a lack of action from either fighter.
After taking down Herring, Stevenson referenced the criticism he received from ESPN announcers in June.
"I wanted a fun fight and I wanted to perform," he said. "I wanted to show my skill, my boxing skill, my defence and my power. I thought I showed everything tonight."
