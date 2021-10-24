Stevenson dominates Herring for junior lightweight belt

Stevenson jumped on Jamel Herring from the opening round and did not let up, winning the WBO junior lightweight title with a 10th-round TKO in Atlanta.

The 24-year-old Stevenson (17-0) punished Herring (23-3) all night, leaving his 35-year-old opponent shaken by the middle of the scheduled 12-round bout.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist ensured this one would not go the distance, with referee Mark Nelson stopping the fight at 1:30 of the 10th round shortly after having the ring-side doctor examine the bleeding Herring.

In case you weren’t in the building tonight … here’s the TR Ringside view of @ShakurStevenson’s emphatic finish 😱#HerringvsStevenson | #AndNew pic.twitter.com/qhHBb2Se0s — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 24, 2021

It was a dominant all-around performance for Stevenson, and a welcome one on the heels of his unanimous-decision victory over Jeremiah Nakathila in June.

The Las Vegas crowd showered both men with boos near the end of that tepid contest, which was marked by a lack of action from either fighter.

After taking down Herring, Stevenson referenced the criticism he received from ESPN announcers in June.

"I wanted a fun fight and I wanted to perform," he said. "I wanted to show my skill, my boxing skill, my defence and my power. I thought I showed everything tonight."