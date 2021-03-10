Sharath loses in pre-quarters at WTT Star Contender Doha

The World No. 32 Sharath, who surprised World No. 16 Germany’s Patrick Franziska in the last round, started the game well and gave a tough fight to his relatively higher-ranked German opponent as the first two games of the match went neck-to-neck before the London Olympics bronze medalist Ovtcharov turning the momentum in his favour.

The German further capitalised on the 2-0 lead and wrapped up the match to enter the quarter-final stage.

With Sharath's defeat, Indian participation at the tournament came to an end. Earlier, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra made second round exits in their respective singles categories.

Source: Press Release