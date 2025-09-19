Zaheer Khan To Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026 After LSG Exit? Here's What We Know

More sports Alanna Smith And A'ja Wilson Named Co-Defensive Players Of The Year In WNBA History In a historic moment for the WNBA, Alanna Smith and A'ja Wilson have been named co-defensive players of the year for their outstanding performances this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Two players have made history in the WNBA by sharing the top defensive award for the first time. Alanna Smith from Minnesota Lynx and A'ja Wilson from Las Vegas Aces were named the 2025 WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Both received 29 votes from a panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Gabby Williams of Seattle Storm followed with nine votes.

Wilson has consistently excelled in defence, leading the league in blocks per game with 2.3, total rebounds at 407, and defensive rebounds with 316. She ranked second in rebounds per game (10.2) and fourth in steals per game (1.6). Her offensive prowess is notable too, as she led with an average of 23.4 points per game, guiding the Aces to a 30-14 record.

Smith's recognition as Co-Defensive Player marks her first such honour in her seven-year career. She previously made the All-Defensive Second Team in 2024. Wilson, on the other hand, has been awarded Defensive Player of the Year twice before, in 2022 and 2023, and has been part of the All-Defensive First Team three times.

Smith played a crucial role in helping Minnesota Lynx achieve a league-best record of 34-10 this season. Her efforts were instrumental as they advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Golden State Valkyries in the first round. The Lynx boasted the top-ranked defence during the regular season.

Smith ranked second overall for combined steals and blocks with a total of 135, trailing Wilson by just 21. Her performance was key to maintaining Minnesota's strong defensive standing throughout the season.

The achievements of both Smith and Wilson highlight their exceptional skills on both ends of the court. Their contributions have not only earned them individual accolades but also significantly impacted their teams' successes this season.