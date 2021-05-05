Someone from India could become a Crorepati overnight! World’s biggest lottery Mega Millions offers 2736 crore

The American Mega Millions lottery is offering, in its upcoming draw on Friday night, a jackpot worth $370 million (27.3 billion INR) - the biggest lottery prize in the world today!

You may have assumed that the only way you could play this game was by traveling to the United States to purchase tickets in person. Amazingly, this is no longer the case!

Is it legal to play US lotteries from India?

Indians can take advantage of LottoSmile's service for their chance at the Mega Millions jackpot, and their lottery play would fully comply with the lottery's rules and regulations.

According to Adrian Cooremans, LottoSmile's spokesman, "Mega Millions' rules clearly state that you do not need to be a citizen or resident to play, nor is there any law in the United States prohibiting a foreigner from winning the lottery."

Anyone, Mega Millions' website confirms, can "purchase a ticket...play the game and...collect prizes." So, why not someone from India?

You can play Mega Millions online without leaving India and that amazing 2736 Crores jackpot prize could be just a few clicks away. Here's how it's done.

1. Sign up at Lottosmile.in, the Indian brand for the world's leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.

2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 50 lotteries from around the globe available on the site.

3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers in the same manner as if you were buying a lottery ticket in person.

4. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.

5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you're eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

"Mega Millions is famous for having awarded jackpots as high as $1.537 billion," explains Adrian Cooremans, Lottosmile's spokesman. "Just this January, a $1.05 billion prize was won by a 4-member lottery club. There's no limit how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from India!"

Advantages of playing online

Playing the lottery online is the easiest and most convenient way to play. Within minutes, you can play for a chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot, without leaving your home in India!

Signing up is absolutely free!

At Lottosmile.in, you get immediate access to 50+ lotteries from around the world.

Convenient payment methods - residents of India can easily purchase their tickets with Visa and Master Card.

Tickets are reasonably priced - you can participate in the Mega Millions draw by purchasing 1 line for a cost of less than $5.

Official lottery tickets - Lottosmile's representatives will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf.

Tickets are safe and secure - tickets are scanned and uploaded to your private account before the draw. Your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and you'll receive a confirmation email with proof of purchase. Processes are completely transparent and all transactions are recorded in your private account.

No commissions are taken from winning tickets - the small fee added to ticket purchases covers Lottosmile's services. Prize money you win is entirely yours!

24/7 customer support - any questions you may have can be answered through Live Chat, telephone, email, and several social media channels.

Real winners

Over the years, Lottosmile.in has paid out over $100 million USD in prizes to more than 6 million winners from across the globe.

"Our biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot in August 2015 playing Oregon Megabucks," Cooremans says.

The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, and in the Associated Press. All of these media reports noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by buying official tickets online at Lottosmile.in.

"We've had many winners from India, but none of them has yet won a jackpot prize," Cooremans adds. "Who knows, that may change in this week's Mega Millions draw!"

Winning the $370 million Mega Millions jackpot could be just a click away. For more information how to play Mega Millions online, please visit Lottosmile.in.