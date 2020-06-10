Special Olympics Bharat organises Turbojav training for coaches under three-time Olympian Tom Petranoff's watch

The training was led by Tom Petranoff, a three-time Olympian and a two-time world record holder in Javelin Throw. Petranoff is the founder of Throwing Zone Athletics (TZA) and the inventor of TurboJav.

Devender Jhajharia, Javelin World Record holder Paralympian, present at the occasion commented on the changing scenario in India, "The sports field has become significantly Inclusive. Twenty years back, a person with Disabilities was questioned on entering the sports field as that was clearly comprehended as a space beyond his/her capacity. The sports arena, today, welcomes and provides opportunities to all persons- with or without Disabilities."

It may be noted that the first-ever Coaches training Camp in the Turbojav was held in Bangalore Karnataka in November 2018. The training was held with the support of Amentum Sports which sourced the equipment- the Turbojavs as well as arranged the resource team for the training.

Talking about the plan ahead, Mr Victor R Vaz, National Sports Director said: "This is a great opportunity to build up our Champions in a new sport. I am developing this to be one of our participating sports at the Special Olympic World Summer Games 2023. We would be planning many more webinars in collaboration with Amentum Sports."

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. to conduct sports and development programs all over India. It is registered with the Indian Trusts Act 1882 and is recognised by the Government of India as a National Sports Federation (since 2006) for the development of Sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities.