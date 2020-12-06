Spence returns to defend belts in dominant win over Garcia

Spence had not fought since a single-car crash in October 2019 left the defending champion hospitalised in a critical condition.

But Spence (27-0) made his long-awaited comeback on Saturday (December 5) – the American beating former champion Garcia (36-3) via unanimous decision following 12 rounds at AT&T Stadium.

Spence dismissed any doubts over his ability post-accident as the judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 117-111 in Arlington, Texas, where fans were allowed to attend.

There were limited signs of rust, despite Spence fighting for the first time since claiming the WBC belt from Shawn Porter via split decision in September last year.

Spence had success with his jab, applying pressure on Garcia, while the 30-year-old eventually caused the latter's eye to swell in the middle rounds.

Garcia was unable to hurt Spence, who completely nullified the counter-punching power of his opponent as WBO world champion Terence Crawford (37-0) watched ringside.

"I looked good - there was a bit of ring rust there and I got a little tired, but I think I shook off the cobwebs," Spence said afterwards.

"I felt good all camp. I told people I didn't want a tune-up and wanted to fight a great champion like Danny Garcia - someone who'd give me a fight.

"He gave me a fight, but I came in here and proved that I am the best at 147 pounds."

After setting up a potential blockbuster showdown with Crawford, Spence said: I'm gonna chill on my ranch. I've got a couple of horses, I'm gonna get some more horses, some chickens, some more calves and I'm gonna chill out with my kids and my family.

"I'm going to enjoy my time and decide when I'll come back - hopefully in the summer time. Now I'm just going to enjoy my family time and rest a little bit."