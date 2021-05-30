Sports Dunk marks one-year-anniversary with Virtual Basketball Workshop

She talked about the fitness and simple yet interesting drills to keep up with basketball on a simple and regular basis. She also talked about work from home basketball practice and advise player to eat healthy food.

Shireen Limaye said, "It was a great experience for her also to interact with people especially who are might be the future of the basketball in India as there were young children attending the workshop. This event cover fitness and dribbling skills. She further added this type of workshop help kids to learn new skills. Recently, India's 1st Pro-Basketball League 3BL recognise by BFI. Shireen is very hopeful from this league.

Sports Dunk LLP is a Sports, athlete and Event Management Firm. It was launched in May 2020. Sports Dunk Worked with Unsung Heroes like Bharat Chhikara, Harman Singh Bal (Hockey), Pratham Singh (Basketball), Shireen Limaye (Basketball), Rajkumar and Manjesh Tiwari (Ice Skating), Loveneet Singh Atwal (Basketball), Amandeep Kaur (Netball).

During COVID-19 Pandemic This company help to raise CSR Fund with the help of Dream Sports Foundation. Dream Sports Foundation who take care of all CSR activity of Dream 11.

